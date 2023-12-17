Polluting our rivers

Flights Of Fantasy

[ M Panging Pao ]

Like Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh was formed initially with five districts… all named after rivers – the Kameng, Subansiri, Siang, Lohit and Tirap. Later, more districts were added, named after rivers like the Dibang, Kurung Kumey, Papum Pare, Shi-Yomi, etc. Rivers and the supporting ecosystem have provided food, water and, in a few cases, protection from hostile attackers to native Arunachalis for centuries. However, most of our rivers in towns and cities are polluted and dirty.

As we have progressed on the path of development, the towns have become bigger with increasing population. This has led to increase in the numbers of houses, offices, shops, hotels, restaurants, etc. Increase in population has led to increase in wastage/garbage. Management/disposal of garbage has become a major problem area in our towns. In the absence of proper planning, garbage heaps can be noticed at almost every corner. These garbage heaps are a source of germs, mosquitoes and foul smell. The germs and mosquitoes are further spread by animals and birds like pigs, dogs, mice, cows, etc.

Unmanaged garbage heaps are sources of many diseases like dengue, flu, hepatitis, etc.

The increase in population in the towns has led to paucity of space for living and business. People are squeezing buildings and shops in small spaces available between buildings, narrow roads, corners, etc. One may notice many pigsties and animal houses constructed above the streams. One may also notice houses, shops, and hotels made over streams. In a few cases, the sewage lines are drained directly into the rivers/streams. In most cases, one notices people washing utensils and clothes downstream of these sewage outlets or pigsties. Even animals are washed in rivers/streams.

On the flipside, despite so many fresh water rivers in the vicinity of towns and villages, there is shortage of water in the towns and villages. One notices long queues of people waiting to collect water from the few water pipes. Even broken/leaking pipelines are used for collecting water.

Near our villages, rivers were unpolluted and pristine. However, the rivers and streams in our towns and cities are polluted. It seems pollution is an automatic side-effect of development and progress. In most towns, the rivers are so polluted that the water is unusable/unhygienic.

It is still not too late to rectify this menace of river pollution. The municipal councils and district administrations could initiate this de-pollution process. Proper garbage collecting centres and garbage disposal every day could be implemented. Planning the expansion of the towns with proper drainage/sewage would also help. Social organisations could also chip in by organising mass awareness programmes. The district administrations should not allow buildings/shops/pigsties over rivers and streams. If we do not clean our rivers, we would be prone to infection by many diseases due germs and unhygienic water.

Can we hope to enjoy the sights of pristine and clear rivers like the Dikrong, Barapani, Kameng, Subansiri, Siyom, Sipu, Siang, Dibang, Lohit, Tirap etc? Can we hope for a truly swachh Arunachal? (The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)