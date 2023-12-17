Nani Sonam wins gold in  Roller Skating C’ship

ITANAGAR, 16 Dec: Nani Sonam of Arunachal Pradesh won a gold medal in the senior female street skateboarding category of the ongoing 61st National Roller Skating Championship in Chandigarh on Friday.

“With this, Sonam has become the first Indian female skater to win three consecutive gold medals in skateboarding in the national championship,” Arunachal Pradesh Skating Association (APSA) president Tayuk Sonam informed.

Earlier, she had won a gold medal in the 60th National Roller Skating Championship, which was held in Bangalore (Karnataka) in 2022. Sonam was also the winner of the first Open National Ranking Roller Skating Championship, which

was held in Pune (Maharashtra) from 8 to 10 September this year.

The National Roller Skating Championships is the biggest and the most prestigious championship in roller sports in India. Held annually, only selected skaters from different states are allowed to take part in the competition, the APSA president informed.