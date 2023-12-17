Subroto Cup: GHSS Yazali, GSS Manigong state champs

BASAR, 16 Dec: Govt Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Yazali (Lower Subansiri) and defending champions Government Secondary School (GSS) Manigong (Shi-Yomi) won the state-level Subroto Cup in the boys’ and the girls’ category, respectively.

GHSS Yazali defeated GHSS Bazar Line, Seppa (East Kameng) 3-0, while GSS Manigong thumped GSS Mani [Papum Pare] 4-0 in the finals played here in Leparada district on Saturday.

The two winning schools will represent Arunachal Pradesh at the International Subroto Cup.

Yami Yorchi was declared the best player in the girls’ category. She also became the highest scorer of the tournament. Yami Yorung was declared the best goalkeeper.

In the boys’ category, Koli Joy of Yazali was declared the best player, while Om Tamang of Shi-Yomi was adjudged the best goalkeeper. Tadar Tatung of Kurung Kurmey scored the most goals in the tournament.