Taki lays foundation stone of HBC office

HAPOLI, 16 Dec: Agriculture Minister Tage Taki laid the foundation stone of the Hapoli Bazaar Committee’s (HBC) office here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday.

The HBC office will be carved out from the vacated premises of the district election office, which has been amalgamated with the district secretariat.

The minister, who is also the local MLA, in his address said that he has “fulfilled the long-pending demand for a plot of land to be used as HBC office.”

“I have managed land; now it is the duty of the HBC members to set up the office building,” he said.

HBC chairman Hage Tara informed that the committee was established way back in 1964 but has been functioning from a makeshift office at the UD office complex, in the absence of a permanent plot of land for establishing its office.

“Now the HBC has been formally allocated a plot of land in Hapoli township, which will immensely benefit the traders and business community of Ziro and Hapoli township, as they can easily reach the HBC office with their grievances for redressal,” said the HBC chairman.

Among others, members of the HBC, and former national BJYM general secretary Nani Opo attended the foundation-laying ceremony. (DIPRO)