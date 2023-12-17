Keyi Panyor defeat United Tawang 3-1

YUPIA, 16 Dec: Keyi Panyor FC defeated United Tawang FC 3-1 in the 8th Eagle Trophy Football Championship at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium here in Papum Pare district on Saturday.

After a barren first half, United Tawang took the lead through Lobsang Tenzin’s goal in the 61st minute.

Keyi Panyor FC drew level in the 71st minute through a fine goal from Ocean Ratan.

Keyi Panyor took the lead again in the 77th minute with a goal from Niktar Nido. Ratan netted the third goal to seal the team’s victory.

On Sunday, Todo Utd will clash with APPSCB at 11 am, before Bamang Taji FC takes on Gora Makik SC at 1:45 pm.