Boni Yupu wins 3 medals in Vietnam

ITANAGAR, 17 Dec: Boni Yupu won three medals in the Badminton Asia Senior Open 2023 in Vietnam.

She got the silver medal in the women’s doubles 40+ and the mixed doubles 40+ categories. She also won a bronze medal in the women’s singles 40+ category, the Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA) informed in a release.

In the mixed doubles 40+ category, Yupu, pairing with Varun Sharma, beat top seed Cheung and Chan of Hong Kong, China, in the quarterfinals and Phan and Hathi Nga of Vietnam in the semifinal.

They lost 14-21, 22-20, 17-21 to Nguyen & Le Thi of Vietnam in the final.

In the women’s doubles, Yupu and Himani Punia beat compatriots Deepa Mathur and Bhawna and Geeta M and Vijaylakshmi in the round robin league.

They lost to their opponent from Vietnam in the final.

In the women’s singles semifinal, Yupu gave a tough fight before losing 21-15, 14-21, 22-24 to compatriot Himani Punia.