ITANAGAR, 17 Dec: Timso Pul and Najen Homnyu won a silver medal and a bronze medal, respectively, in the Sub-Junior National Judo Championships, 2023, which concluded in Kochi in Kerala on Sunday.

Pul won the medal in the below 50 kg bodyweight category, while Homnyu won in the below 55 kg category.

Fifteen judokas, including seven girls, had participated in the championships.