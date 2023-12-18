Reap benefits of govt schemes: Gao

[ Pisi Zauing ]

NAYANG, 17 Dec: Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao on Sunday urged the villagers here in Changlang district to “reap the benefits of the flagship programmes initiated by the government.”

Attending a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme here, the MP also encouraged the women to avail of free LPG connection under the Ujala Yojana and “the financial benefits while delivering birth to your children, especially girl child.”

Gao advised the farmers to “get yourselves registered and get direct transfer benefits from the central government under the Kishan Samman Nidhi flagship scheme.”

He gave assurance that safe drinking water, electricity and telecommunication connections would be provided to the villagers, and advised them to avail of free medical benefits under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and the CM Arogya Arunachal Yojana, “which provides Rs 5 lakhs for free treatment in any government empanelled hospitals across the country.”

Gao instructed the heads of departments and the panchayat bodies to “make sure that the villagers are not deprived of any benefit provided by the government,” and urged the HoDs to “work proactively and sincerely, so that the benefits of all the government schemes reach the targetted beneficiaries.”

He also asked the HoDs to regularly monitor the progress of the schemes being implemented by their respective departments through their field functionaries.

The MP gave away commendation certificates to five farmers under the Kishan Samman Nidhi Yojana.