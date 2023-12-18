Handloom, handicraft products being showcased at Gandhi Bunkar Mela

ITANAGAR, 17 Dec: Gandhi Bunkar Mela, a national-level event exhibiting and selling exquisite handloom and handicraft products, was inaugurated at the Arunachal Bhavan ground in Salt Lake City in Kolkata, West Bengal, on 16 December, and will conclude on 29 December.

A wide range of handicraft and handloom products are being showcased in 80 stalls put up by participants from across the country, including Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal’s Additional Resident Commissioner in Kolkata, Kajal Karmakar, who inaugurated the expo, lauded “the initiative of the textile and handicraft department to showcase the handloom and handicrafts of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Mentioning Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s ‘vocal for local’ initiative, Karmakar emphasised “the importance of this kind of mela to showcase the state’s rich handloom and handicraft heritage.”

Textile & Handicraft Assistant Director Naz Pertin, Arunachal Pradesh Food Commission Chairman Dr Leki Wangchuk, former DRC S Nath, and representatives of the zonal director of the Weaver’s Service Centre attended the opening ceremony.

The 14-day expo is being organised jointly by the Arunachal government’s textile & handicrafts department and the textiles ministry’s handlooms development commissioner.