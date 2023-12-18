Rural marts inaugurated

NAMSAI, 17 Dec: The NABARD’s Itanagar-based Regional Office General Manager Damodar Mishra inaugurated a rural mart each in Miao and Mahadevpur in Changlang and Namsai district, respectively, on Sunday.

The launch ceremony was attended by NABARD DDM Kamal Roy, representatives of the facilitating agencies, local artisans, SHGs, and progressive farmers.

“The rural mart in Miao, sanctioned to Nongtham Handloom Producers Co Ltd and facilitated by Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust, and the one in Mahadevpur, sanctioned to the NOSAAP Producers Co Ltd, mark significant milestones in the NABARD’s commitment to fostering rural economic growth,” it said in a press release.

“The NABARD’s grant assistance covers operational costs such as rent and salary of sales personnel, in addition to basic capital costs. The rural marts serve as vital marketing outlets for local producers, enabling them to showcase their products alongside those aggregated from other SHGs,” it said.

Mishra in his address said, “We are delighted to expand our presence in the remote corners of the state, particularly in Changlang, which is yet to fully experience mainstream development,” and added that “discipline and focus are keys to the success of this venture.”

Roy assured the implementing agencies that the NABARD would continue to support their future endeavours in terms of sustainable rural development.