Chakto Siga badminton tourney begins

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 17 Dec: The Chakto Siga memorial badminton tournament, organised as part of the golden jubilee Si-Donyi celebration, 2024, began at Sinyik Hall here in Upper Subansiri district on Sunday.

More than 100 players – both males and females – are participating in the tournament.

Attending the inauguration function, public leader Kirbe Dulom highlighted the importance of games and sports. He encouraged the participants to play the game “with true sportsman spirit.”

Dulom recalled the contributions made by Chakto Siga and other leaders who worked for socioeconomic development of the Tagin community.