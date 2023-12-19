Aturto to organise 3rd MMA event

ITANAGAR, 18 Dec: Thirty mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters will be participating in the 3rd edition of the MMA competition being organised by promoter Aturto at the Waii International Hotel here on 22 December.

The event, which is recognised by the Global Association of MMA India, is supported by Heema Hospital.

“The motto behind the event is to provide youths from across the Northeast region with an opportunity to showcase their potential combat sports skills,” said Aturto CEO Higio Taarak during a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club here on Monday.

“The event is also aimed at instilling more courage in the fighters of the state who have previously represented the state at national and international levels on diverse platforms,” he added.