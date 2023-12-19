Guv lays foundation stone for IGTMSU

SANGEPO, 18 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik laid the foundation stone for the Indira Gandhi Technological & Medical Science University (IGTMSU) campus here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday.

The governor expressed hope that “the university will provide necessary impetus in providing quality education in Arunachal Pradesh and attract students from the better part of Northeast region, along with those from the state.”

“The youths of today are future leaders, and they must prepare themselves for the challenges ahead,” he said, and emphasised that, “to be good leaders in the future, one must be educated, disciplined and motivated.”

Parnaik said that “the present leadership is taking initiative to plan and envision the future of the nation, but it is the youths of the day who will have to realise this vision as future leaders.”

He urged the university’s students to “participate in the Viksit Bharat@2047 initiative, launched by the prime minister, by sharing innovative ideas for a developed and progressive India by 2047.”

The governor also released a book on Arunachal, and virtually inaugurated the e-library of the university in its present campus.

IGTMSU Founder Chancellor Dr Priyaranjan Trivedi and Chancellor Dr Markandey Rai briefed the governor on the architectural details of the university campus, and highlighted the university’s new academic programmes.

Deputy Commissioner HP Vivek, SP Keni Bagra, former minister Padi Richo, former chief engineer Hage Apa, community leaders of the Apatani society, government officials, students and faculty members of the university, among others, attended the ceremony. (Raj Bhavan)