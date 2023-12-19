APSSB exam: ACS seeks secy’s resignation

ITANAGAR, 18 Dec: The recent mishandling of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) Combined Secondary Level Examination for the posts of constables (IRBn, civil police, APPBn), constables (tax, excise & narcotics), firemen, laboratory attendants, manual assistants, and MTSs, that had been conducted on 26 November, has not gone down well with the aspirants and the civil society.

The Arunachal Civil Society (ACS) on Monday sought the APSSB secretary’s resignation on moral grounds, stating that “his incompetence has resulted in the incident.”

“The primary purpose of the staff selection board is to act as a beacon of hope for the educated unemployed youths of our state, providing them fair opportunities of employment,” the ACS said.

“The recent incident of mishandling and unfair means has eroded the faith that the people have in the institution’s standard and transparency,” it said, adding that such shortcomings would “have an impact on the lives of our youths.”

“The very individuals who represent the future of our society are being affected adversely due to incompetence of the board,” it added, and demanded “early rectification.”