CM urges ATOAI to promote tourism without harming ecology, local cultures

ITANAGAR, 18 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasised on responsible tourism and appealed to the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) to “give utmost importance and initiative to promote tourism without harming ecological systems and local cultures.”

Speaking at the inaugural function of the three-day 15th ATOAI convention in Narmada (Gujarat) recently, he invited the ATOAI to conduct its 16th annual convention in Arunachal Pradesh in 2024.

“Arunachal has all-season adventure activities, right from water sports to mountaineering, mountain biking, trekking, birds watching, paragliding, flora and flora,” the CM said, and highlighted some of the initiatives undertaken by his government, such as promoting homestay facilities, adventure activities and capacity-building under the Chief Minister’s Paryatan Vikas Yojana.

The annual convention was attended also by tourism stakeholders and officials from Arunachal.