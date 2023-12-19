PAA seeks incentive for para sportsperson who missed Para Asian Games in China

ITANAGAR, 19 Dec: The Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, seeking incentive for a para sportsperson of the state who could not participate in the 4th Para Asian Games, 2023 in Hangzhou, China, in October this year due to denial of visa by the Chinese government.

In its memorandum, the association stated that Boje Marbom had been selected in the national men’s blind football squad for the Asian Para Games. However, he could not participate in the Games due to denial of visa by the neighboring country.

The association said that three Wushu players of the state had also missed the Asian Games earlier this year in Hangzhou due to denial of visas by the host country. “However, the state government has assured the Wushu players that they will be treated as participants in the Games and provided with incentives as per the state’s sports policy,” the association said.