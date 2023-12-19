Complete projects on time: DC

AALO, 18 Dec: West Siang DC Mamu Hage urged the implementing agencies concerned to complete their projects on time, and to report to her immediately if any hindrance is faced in the process of work, saying that “development cannot be stopped over petty issues.”

Chairing a district-level monitoring committee meeting here on Monday, the DC also directed the implementing agencies to “complete the construction of the multipurpose cultural hall and hand over the new building within January 2024, as the assembly election is coming nearer.”

“All the flagship schemes will achieve saturation as the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is conducting camps in every village of the district from 20 November, 2023 to 19 January, 2024,” she said.

DPO Marjum Karga also spoke. (DIPRO)