Eagle Trophy: Minu FC beat United Tawang 5-1

YUPIA, 18 Dec: Omak Tawe scored the first hat-trick at the 8th Eagle Trophy Football Championship, leading Minu FC to a 5-1 win over United Tawang here on Monday.

Tawe scored the goals in the 9th, the 71st and the 60th minute. Anand Tawe and Sonam Beyong scored one goal each in the 35th minute and the 71st minute, respectively.

The only goal for United Tawang was scored by Tsering Wangey in the 8th minute.

In another match, Capital Complex came from one goal behind to beat Keyi Panyor 6-1.

Keyi Panyor were leading Capital Complex 1-0 at the end of the first half with a goal from Namin Tagru in the 31st minute. After the break, Capital Complex came back strong and pumped in six goals. The scorers were Olik Tayeng (53rd and 56th min), Hage Serbo (61st and 77th min), Rawang Hakum (49th min), Hage Serbo (61st min), and Kipa Aapsu (73rd min).

On Tuesday, Todo Utd will take on Bamang Taji FC at 11 am, while Gora Makik SC will clash with APPSCB at 1:45 pm.