APCC demands CBI, NIA level probe into killings in Tirap

ITANAGAR, 18 Dec: Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) in a press conference at the press club here on Monday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) level probe into “repeated killings in Tirap district,” citing the killing of former Congress MLA Yumsen Matey last Saturday and NPP MLA Tirong Aboh on 21 May, 2019.

Raising concern over the killing of the MLAs, and the abduction of village head Chopku Gangsa and GB Chijgsan Wangham on 18 November by a faction of the NSCN (K-YA) in Longding district, APCC spokesman Zirdi Kadu said that

“the state government’s machineries have entirely failed in saving the leaders’ lives and saving people from abduction and extortion every year.”

“Maintenance of law and order in the state is not serving the purpose. The state government should provide police security to all aspiring candidates for the 2024 general election,” Kadu said, adding that “a strong mechanism should be immediately developed to deal with the criminal activities, and to punish the culprits.”

“Though the state police have begun their probe into the killing of the former MLA, it was the duty of the union government to protect the residents of Arunachal at international order level,” the APCC said.

It added that “there should be deployment of more force at the Indo-Myanmar border to strictly monitor the influx of insurgents.”