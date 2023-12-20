DCM urges youths to lead state’s development

SAGALEE, 19 Dec: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein exhorted the youths of the state to “take the lead role for the development of a futuristic Arunachal Pradesh.”

Attending the third day of the 7th Nyishi Youth Convention, organized here in Papum Pare district by the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU), the DCM urged the members of the ANSU to “be role models in this regard, being a community-based organisation of the largest community of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Emphasizing on “the ever evolving facilities available to the youths of today,” Mein said that Arunachal has come a long way from the past. He said that “now development in the state has caught up with other states in the region.”

“Today, due to the active participation of the government, several infrastructural advancements have taken shape in the state,

such as all-weather roads and highways connecting remote border areas, air and rail connectivity, and so on,” he said.

“Contrary to the opportunities in the past, Arunachal Pradesh today has innumerable schools and colleges in every district, catering to the educational needs of the students, along with improved healthcare facilities,” Mein said, adding that, “continuing with the rapid pace of development in the state, the youths must prioritise their roles in taking the progress forward.”

Noting that the current generation is driven by technology, he said that “the youths must tap into tech-driven solutions to create a sustainable future for the people.”

Mein also commended “the role of women in today’s fast-moving society,” and informed that “women-led SHGs are receiving higher financial aids due to their stronger credit standing.”

“At the same time, women today also occupy important seats at the decision-making level, signifying inclusive empowerment,” he said.

Underscoring the importance of preserving one’s cultural roots, the DCM urged the youths to “put efforts towards conserving your native languages, customs and values.”

The programme was also attended by former chief minister and sitting Sagalee MLA Nabam Tuki, MLAs Balo Raja and Tapuk Taku, Nyishi Elite Society (NES) general secretary Heri Maring, KVIB chairman Dominic Tadar, former chief engineer Techi Rotu, and NES executive members, among others.

The theme of the convention is ‘Infinite horizon, one voice to unleash the power of Nyishi youth.’ (DCM’s PR Cell)