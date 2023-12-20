Orgs demand prompt and thorough investigation into Matey killing

Students organize protest rally demanding justice

ITANAGAR, 19 Dec: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has demanded a prompt and thorough investigation into the killing of former MLA Yumsen Matey.

Matey was assassinated by unidentified miscreants on 16 December near Raho village in Tirap district.

The AAPSU on Monday submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pema Khandu regarding the killing of Matey.

The apex students’ body of the state demanded that the murder should be investigated thoroughly in a time-bound manner to bring the perpetrators of the incident to book.

The union also demanded sealing of the international border in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts and flushing out of the insurgent groups from the region to restore peace. It urged the chief minister to take up the matter with the central government.

In its memorandum, AAPSU also sought the state government’s intervention to secure the safe release of abducted Chop village chief Chingsan Wangham and GB Chopkhu Gangsa.

Tirap Changlang Longding Peoples Forum (TCLPF) has appealed to the state government to set up a fast track inquiry committee to ensure prompt, independent and effective investigation into the killing.

Condemning the killing of the former minister in its strongest term, the Forum demanded that the state and the central government take strong measures to stop the killing of such innocent people in the future.

The TCLPF conveyed condolences to the bereaved family of late Matey and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The All Tirap District Students’ Union along with All Nocte Students’ Union, All Tutsa Students’ Union and All Ollo Students’ Union organized a mass protest rally, demanding justice for late Matey.

The rally was joined by people from all walks of life, including public and religious leaders and women’s welfare associations.