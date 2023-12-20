Saaya joins NCP

NIRJULI, 19 Dec: Former Yachuli MLA Likha Saaya, who left the National Peoples Party (NPP) two weeks ago and resigned from the post of state working president, has now joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). During a briefing with reporters here on Monday evening, Saaya mentioned that he had been with the NPP for the past six months, aiming to elevate the party to greater heights as the state NPP president. However, he cited a lack of leadership and support from the high command within the party.

He pointed out that, despite holding the position of working state president of the NPP, he had not witnessed any party MLAs attending meetings.

Emphasizing the absence of effective leadership and guidance, Likha stated, “I joined the NPP to serve my constituency and state, attracted by its pro-northeast ideology. Yet, due to the reasons outlined in my resignation, I sought a better alternative.”

“In my commitment to serving my people, I found the NCP to be a more fitting choice.

By leading the NCP Arunachal unit as its state president, I believe I can shoulder the responsibility of developing the party in the state.”

“This decision was crucial to ensure that the efforts of not only myself but also my supporters are not in vain, especially when faced with a lack of seriousness in the leadership of the party we were associated with.”

The press meet was attended by former minister Subodh Basurao Mohite and Sanjay Prajapati, coordinator observer NE region (NCP, Ajit Pawar faction).