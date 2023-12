ITANAGAR, 19 Dec: Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom on Tuesday held a meeting with all the booth level officers (BLOs) of the Itanagar assembly constituency to discuss the preparations for the forthcoming general election, 2024.

Stating that the role of BLOs is crucial for smooth conduct of the elections, the DC called upon them to work with dedication. The BLOs also shared their grievances with the DC, to which the DC assured to look into. (DIPRO)