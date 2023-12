DALBING VILLAGE, 19 Dec: The Upper Siang district administration conducted its 17th Seva Apke Dwar 2.0 camp here on Tuesday.

A total of 635 people from Dalbing and nearby villages availed the services provided by more than 20 departments. The camp was inaugurated by DC Hage Lailang in the presence of ADCs Dochora Lama and Akan Reagon. (DIPRO)