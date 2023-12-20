District-level coordination meet on VPRP

YUPIA, 19 Dec: A one day district-level coordination meeting-cum-orientation on Village Poverty Reduction Plan (VPRP) for various line departments and PRI members was held at the DC’s conference hall here on Tuesday.

Organized by ArSRLM in collaboration with the district administration, the programme seeks to encourage formulation and integration of community demands plan prepared by the SHG network into the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP).

During the meeting, ArSRLM, Doimukh BMM Mobia Yassing spoke about VPRP and its integration in GPDP. She dwelt in length about the components of VPRP like entitlements, livelihood, public goods, services, resource and social development plans. She also spoke about the formation of SHGs and the role of women in starting SHGs from village organization to cluster level federation.

Resource person SIRD & PR assistant director Mihin Lali highlighted the role of panchayats in creating a vibrant Gram Panchayat development program (GPDP) by organizing regular Gram Sabhas. He emphasized on the need for collaboration between departments and PRI members in formulating effective GPDPs to bridge the developmental gaps at the grassroot levels.

“The people’s plan campaign seeks a holistic and inclusive plan in a structured manner for development plans by seeking demand based inputs from all the sectors like health, sanitation, drinking water etc,” Lali added while exhorting for active participation.

DMMU, Seppa thematic head Raju Gishing spoke about Gender Campaign 2.0 and advocated the need to form internal complaint committee and grievance redressal committee at all work places.

Project director, administrative officers, ZPMs, HoDs and officials from ArSRLM attended the meeting. (DIPRO)