Teachers attend smart class training

ITANAGAR, 20 Dec: The teachers of Mallo Tarin GHSS attended a smart class training programme here on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to mention that the ICR district administration, in collaboration with BYJUs is going to start smart classes for the students of classes 8 to 12 in the two government schools of Itanagar-GHSS Arunodaya and Mallo Tarin GHSS-as a pilot project.

The project has been initiated with a vision to make quality content and teachers accessible to students anywhere.

The teachers after undergoing online training will provide classroom education through the smart monitor installed in classrooms with the help of BYJUs app.

The students have also been provided access to the app through which they can go through their courses from any devices at home or anywhere. (DIPRO)