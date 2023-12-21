Elections preparedness reviewed in Tirap

KHONSA, 20 Dec: The preparedness of upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Tirap district was reviewed in a district-level coordination meeting held at the DC’s conference hall here on Wednesday.

Attending the meeting, state’s chief electoral officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain and joint CEO Liken Koyu emphasized on maximum utilization of available manpower and mandatory engagement of all officers and officials in the election process.

They also stressed on ‘strict actions against officers and officials found affiliated with any political party’ and ensuring washrooms, food and transportation facilities in all polling stations.

Presiding over the meeting, Tirap DEO Hento Karga provided ‘insights into the district’s status regarding resource and infrastructure requirements for upcoming elections.’

Karga also highlighted the ‘scarcity of security forces’ in the district and stressed on the necessity for repairing and maintaining buildings and other infrastructure for successful and smooth conduct of the elections.

Among others, Tirap SP Rahul Gupta and various heads of departments in the district were present in the meeting. (DIPRO)