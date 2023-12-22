ABKYW defers lockdown of colleges

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 21 Dec: The Adi Bane Kebang Youth Wing (ABKYW) has deferred its proposed indefinite lockdown of the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) and the College of Agriculture (CoA) here in East Siang district till 29 December.

This was decided after a meeting among representatives of the ABKYW, the deans of the two colleges, and the district administration on Thursday.

The ABKYW Employment Issue Core Committee said that the vice chancellor of the Central Agricultural University in Imphal (Manipur) “must endorse power to their representatives during the meeting which is scheduled on 29 December,” and that “a complete decision on the demands must be taken on the same day.”

It said that, “if the outcome is not as desired, the indefinite lockdown of both the colleges will be carried out and the deans of the CHF and the CoA will be held responsible for any untoward incident.”

As reported earlier, the ABKYW has been demanding, among other things, 80 per cent job reservation for Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribes in Groups A and B posts, and 100 per cent reservation in Groups C and D posts.

On 13 December, the ABKYW had served an ultimatum of seven days for the authorities to resolve the issue.