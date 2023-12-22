Drug peddler arrested, contraband seized

CHIMPU, 21 Dec: The Capital police on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler, identified as Gaide Muchahari aka Sumila (45), of Baligaon (Assam) – who was working for one Taba Yajo – from the Gohpur market, and seized contraband substances and implements from their shop and house.

On Wednesday, the police received information that a ghumti located in Gohpur market was involved in selling contraband substances.

Following this, a police team, comprising Itanagar SDPO K Dirchi, Chimpu PS OC Inspector N Nishant, and ASI Manish Kumar, besides CRPF personnel, under the supervision of Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh and Special Judicial Magistrate (NDPS) Oli Koyu, raided the ghumti and Yajo’s house, with help from members of the Chimpu-Gohpur Market Welfare Committee.

“Upon arrival at Gohpur market, at around 3 pm, one ghumti, owned by Yajo and run by Muchahari, was identified as selling cannabis. The police team raided the ghumti and took Muchahari into custody.”

“However, alleged Taba Yajo was not found available in her house and switched off her phone to evade police view,” the police informed in a release.

The team also raided Yajo’s residence on the first floor of the same building “and a huge quantity of suspected cannabis and consuming materials were seized from the bedroom and kitchen room of the house,” it said.

While 1.545 gms of cannabis, nine chillums, “31 Paper Mafia brand king-size smoking filters, 67 Superbros perfect cones, 24 Gogo skin brand filters, seven 3D thrice combo kit pack, a mobile handset, Rs 3,200 in cash, and a PhonePe QR code scanner were seized from the shop, 9.31 kgs of cannabis, 17 boxes of Superbros brand perfect cones, four boxes of Gogo skin brand filters, six 3D thrice combo kits, and 74 boxes of Old Buddha Club brand ultra-thin paper were seized from Yajo’s house,” the police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Muchahari and Yajo were involved in selling cannabis in the Chimpu-Itanagar area, “and the present consignment was delivered by a non-tribal person yesterday (Tuesday) for selling to needy customers for Rs 100 per pouch,” the police said.