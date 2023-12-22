Mechukha without electricity since 16 Sep

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 21 Dec: Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district has been without electricity since 16 September, following extensive damages caused to two hydel stations and the intake point in Lhallung village by a heavy flashflood triggered by a cloudburst.

The lack of power supply is causing numerous problems for the residents. Mechukha, being a tourist destination and also the oldest subdivision in Shi-Yomi district, depends largely on tourists’ inflow.

Sources in Mechukha informed that the delay in restoring electricity is causing frustration, with people demanding prompt restoration of power supply.

Some of the residents are relying on cars and generators to charge their mobile phones, while those without these amenities find themselves at the mercy of the situation.

“Since September, we are depending on solar plates, generators and cars for recharging our mobile phones. We are living in darkness,” said a resident.

He said that tourists are often irked when they realise that there is no electricity at homestay facilities.

It is learnt that the executing department is also having a hard time in restoring the hydel stations.

“We hope that restoration of civil works intake will be completed by the second week of January. Unless the water flow comes, we will not be able to locate the exact damage in the machines,” said Shi-Yomi Hydropower Department Executive Engineer Kento Nyodu.

He informed that “remanufacturing of machines takes time, and after completing it, we will have to test to ensure that the machine is in good condition.”