GoAP hands over Matey killing case to NIA

ITANAGAR, 21 Dec: The state government on Thursday said it has decided to hand over the case of the killing of former MLA Yumsen Matey to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) “in order to bring the culprits involved in this gruesome murder to justice,” according to a release issued by the home department.

“Accordingly, the home department of the state government has forwarded the former MLA Yumsen Matey killing case to the ministry of home affairs, GoI, vide letter No HOME-12037 (18)/l/2023, dated 21/12/2023, for appropriate direction to the NIA in the matter,” the release said.

The decision was taken by the government following the proposal of the state police to transfer the case to the NIA for detailed and comprehensive investigation, the release added.

Former MLA Yumsen Matey was shot dead last Saturday afternoon near the Indo-Myanmar border in Lazu circle of Tirap district.

As per a report, Matey was killed near Raho village, which is a few hours’ walk away from the international border. He was reportedly visiting Raho along with some of his workers.

As per initial report, the incident took place at around 3 pm, when Matey and his workers were intercepted by a man when they were on the way to Raho. The man reportedly sought a private meeting with him, and they walked towards a hill for the meeting.

The workers who were waiting for Matey heard a gunshot after some time. The man reportedly came back and threatened the workers against telling anyone about the incident. Later, the scared workers reported the matter to the police. (DIPR)