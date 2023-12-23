Guv advises students to adopt teachings of Gita

ITANAGAR, 22 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik said that cultural programmes which endorse and promote the Indian intellectual values and traditions must be popularised in all educational institutes.

Interacting with students and teachers of the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalayas (VKV) of the state at the Raj Bhavan here on the occasion of Gita Jayanti on Friday, the governor advised them to “adopt the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and also spread Gita messages.”

The highlight of the evening was a group recital of the Bhagavad Gita’s shlokas on karma yog in Sanskrit. The students also presented the universal prayer ‘mangalacharan’ on the occasion.

Impressed by the recital, the governor suggested that “such an event may be organised in a big way to promote the cultural heritage and ethos of India.”

Swami Samanand Giri spoke on the teachings of Lord Krishna. VKV Arunachal Pradesh Trust Education Officer SC Dixit also spoke.

Later, the governor gave away prizes to the winners of a state-level inter-VKVs Gita chanting competition, which had been held at the Vivekananda Kendra Centre for Human Excellence in Yupia.

VKV Nivedita Vihar, VKV Tafrogam, VKV Roing and VKV Balijan received the first prizes in various categories and VKV Sunpura and VKV Tawang received the second prizes.

Officials, teachers and students from 44 VKVs participated in the programme. (Raj Bhavan)