Workshop under ‘Arunachal Rising’ campaign held

TATO, 22 Dec: A workshop on the government’s flagship programmes, under the aegis of the ‘Arunachal Rising’ campaign 2023-’24, was conducted by the IPR department at Yapik village in Shi-Yomi district on Friday.

DIPRO (i/c) Jumi Ete encouraged the gathering to “avail the benefit of the workshop,” while MO Dr Akar Koje explained the ill-effects of drug abuse, and spoke about the Dulari Kanya scheme, the CMAAY, the JSY, etc.

DHO Dugnya Ete encouraged the participants to apply for the Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana, the MIDH, and the PMKSY.

DAO Singde Hangu created awareness on the PMKSNY, soil health card, farmer registration, KRY, NFSM, and INM.

ArSRLM BMM Yapung Chije spoke about women empowerment. (DIPRO)