U-17 girls’ team leaves for 67th Nat’l School Games

ITANAGAR, 23 Dec: The U-17 girls’ team representing Arunachal Pradesh in the 67th National School Games, organised by the School Games Federation of India, was seen off from here on Saturday by Education Director Marken Kadu.

The Games will be held in Chapra in Bihar from the 25th to the 29th of this month.

Kadu advised the players to “maintain gamesmanship while participating in the event.”

“We should maintain brotherhood with other athletes. Also maintain discipline and be a positive brand ambassador of the state,” Kadu advised.

The 20-member Arunachal team includes the manager and the coach.