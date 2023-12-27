Guv for strengthening state’s industry ecosystem

ITANAGAR, 26 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik emphasised on strengthening the industry ecosystem in the state, saying that the state “has a vibrant textile segment.”

During a meeting with Union MoS for Textiles & Railways Darshana Vikram Jardosh at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday, Parnaik said that “large numbers of womenfolk of Arunachal Pradesh are involved in the textile sector, and such proactive role of the ministry will reinforce self-reliance among the Arunachali women in the true sense.”

The two discussed promotion of textiles and improvement in railway service.

The governor stressed on promoting the traditional textiles of Arunachal “by fostering the growth of micro and small enterprises in the state,” saying that “it will be the growth engine for employment opportunities, with special focus on women empowerment.”

The governor also called for better services for train passengers, “in view of large numbers of people availing the train services, especially the tourists.” He further requested commencing “goods train/bogies services” to facilitate transportation of goods and arts and crafts items to different parts of the country.

The MoS briefed the governor on the proposed railway projects, as well as the initiatives being taken by the textile ministry to promote the textiles industry through training and marketing. (Raj Bhavan)