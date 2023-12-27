PPDBPF urges DC to conduct meeting over boundary dispute

YUPIA, 26 Dec: A team of the Papum Pare District Border People’s Forum (PPDBPF), led by its president Nabam Akin Hina, called on Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen at his chamber here on Tuesday and appealed to him to ensure “early conduct of regional committee meeting of both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on the border issue.”

The team also suggested to the DC to convene a meeting with the newly posted officers of Tarasso, Banderdewa, Kimin and Kakoi circles “to know the exact position of the border situation.”

Hina later informed that the DC suggested to the forum to “advise the people of the border areas not to create any law and order problem” over the boundary issue.