Vajpayee’s birth anniv celebrated

AMLIANG, 26 Dec: The 99th birth anniversary of former prime minister of India, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was celebrated at the VKV here in Anjaw district on 25 December.

Besides public leaders, panchayat members and HoDs, Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao and Hayuliang MLA Dasanglu Pul attended the event and paid homage to Vajpayee’s portrait.

Hayuliang ADC (i/c) Julity Mihu delivered a speech on Vajpayee’s life and contributions, while Gao highlighted the government’s flagship programmes, and urged the gathering to “cooperate with the government departments and PRI members for overall development of the district.”

Pul in her address apprised the MP of the grievances with regard to “creating school infrastructure and upgrading the VKV” here.

Anjaw DC Talo Jerang also spoke. (DIPRO)