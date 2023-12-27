Sonowal offers prayers at Pasighat gurudwara

PASIGHAT, 26 Dec: Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday visited the Gurudwara Sahib here in East Siang district and paid obeisance at the gurudwara on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas.

Established in 1967, the gurudwara stands as a testimony to the rich legacy of Pasighat.

Commemorating the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh’s sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, the union minister paid tributes to the four sons of the Sikh guru.

“The teachings of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh inspire us all to be patriotic Indians, and today we join the nation in honouring the martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice and inspire and evoke pride and patriotism in every Indian,” Sonowal said.

He urged all to “together build and strive towards ‘Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat’ to take India to the heights of one of the most developed nations.”

Among others, Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, Health Minister Alo Libang, Pasighat MLA Kaling Moyong, Information Commissioner Gumjum Haider, and Pasighat Municipal Council Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang also offered prayers at the Gurudwara Sahib to mark the occasion. (DIPRO)