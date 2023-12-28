Bike expedition to Vijaynagar kicks off

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 27 Dec: Headed by first lady member of the Arunachal Bullet Club, Rakhe Agam Dui, a team of around 20 adventure enthusiasts and cultural explorers have left Miao on a thrilling bike expedition to Vijaynagar on Wednesday.

Organized by Society for

Education & Environmental Development (SEED), this first ever bike expedition promises a once-in-a lifetime experience, combining the thrill of biking through the rich cultural tapestry of Vijaynagar valley, 157 km away from Miao.

Vijaynagar is a strategically significant location, inhabited by Yobin tribes and Gorkha settlers.

The expedition will be conducted through the protected dense jungles of Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve. It is not just an adventure event but a serious initiative to promote tourism, strengthen communal harmony, women empowerment, discourage the menace of drug addiction and encourage protection of the world acclaimed Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve.

The bikers will visit all the villages of the valley and will attend Mangsire Mela, an annual celebration by the Gorkha settlers, on Thursday. After exploring the beauty of Vijaynagar, they will be back on 29 December.