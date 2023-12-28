India including northeast will be a developed nation by 2047: Dr. Rajkumar

ZIRO, 27 Dec: “India including the Northeastern states will be a developed nation by 2047 as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Union minister of state for external affairs and education Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh at Ngilyang Grayu Govt. Secondary School here in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday.

Participating at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Programme (VBSY), the union minister said “the Modi govt. has set four primary goals of empowerment of the women, youth, farmers and the poor to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal and make India a developed nation by 2047.”

Calling for ‘Jan Bhagidari’ or people’s participation in achieving the sustainable goals, the union minister also said, “people’s participation was the key to transform India into a strong, self-reliant or Atmanirbhar, knowledge based and a developed nation as envisioned.”

“Today we all have taken the pledge to contribute in making India a developed nation by 2047 and I believe we will leave no stone unturned in making our dreams come true,” said the union minister.

The union minister also said he was enchanted by the beauty of Ziro plateau and hoped to visit again in near future.

During the function, the union minister also distributed subsidy related tools and equipments along with certificates to beneficiaries under various social empowerment schemes.

Welcoming the union minister Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and the participants, agriculture and allied minister Tage Taki said, “I assure you, the people of Lower Subansiri district will whole-heartedly cooperate in achieving the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047.”

Education minister Taba Tedir said, “Lower Subansiri is on the verge of bifurcation to another new district Keyi Panior soon.”

Tedir, however, said that all denizens irrespective of the districts will contribute in making India a developed nation by 2047. The education minister also informed the visiting union minister that of late Ziro plateau had turned into a tourism hub of the state with world famous cultural landscape, Ziro Festival of Music and discovery of tallest Shivlinga in the world. (DIPRO)