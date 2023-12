ITANAGAR, 27 Dec: Umesh Mimi, a guest faculty in the department of physical education at Rajiv Gandhi University has been awarded as the best yoga instructor at the International Yoga Prime Award held at Sir Padampat Singhania Auditorium, Merchant Chamber, Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on 23 December.

More than 120 awardees from across the country were honored during the event.