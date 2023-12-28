Governor expresses concern over Itanagar traffic jams and potholes

ITANAGAR, 27 Dec: Governor K.T Parnaik expressed deep concern over inconvenience caused to common people due to regular traffic jams and potholes on the city roads.

The Governor, who reviewed the traffic issues and poor condition of the city roads at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, advised that the internal roads should be quickly repaired, the vehicle parked on roadside removed and bypass/diversions created at chokepoints.

He urged the urban development department to plan adequate parking areas and bazaar areas along the roads to decongest the traffic.

The Governor proposed the environment and forest department to plant ornamental and flowering trees along the highway.

“The administration must cater for convenience facilities, medical aid and emergency rescue facilities along the highway,” he said.

The Governor suggested that shopkeepers and business establishments must be held responsible to keep their surroundings neat and clean. He also suggested removal of encroachment and waste disposal along the Trans Arunachal Highway from the Donyi Polo Airport to the Capital City and beyond.

The Governor called for concerted effort by all stakeholders and agencies including, district administration, police and municipal corporation in addressing the issues.

He emphasized on working on a ‘mission mode,’ using technology and thinking out of the box to find solutions.

PWD principal secretary, urban development commissioner, ICR DIG, deputy commissioners of Itanagar Capital Region and Papum Pare, Capital ASP, Itanagar municipal corporation commissioner, chief engineers of PWD and highways briefed the Governor on the issues related to beautification and traffic of the state capital. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)