HC judges create awareness on legal services

ZIRO, 27 Dec: Gauhati High Court judge Suman Shyam dwelt at length about the provisions of free legal services provided under Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 to the poor and marginalized sections of the society during a legal awareness programme organized by Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) at the Abotani hall here in Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday.

Another Gauhati HC judge Devashis Baruah apprised the gathering about the alternative dispute resolution mechanism. He advised the people to avail the benefits of various schemes, implemented by the legal services authority in the state.

Justice Budi Habung spoke on the role and functions of legal services authority, like providing free and legal services to the eligible persons.

He also highlighted the power and function of GBs under Assam Frontier Regulation Act, 1945 and under Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts Act 2021. He emphasized the need for organizing legal awareness and training programmes for the GBs to enhance their knowledge and capabilities.

The participants were also sensitized on various topics, including fundamental rights, dispute resolution mechanisms, NALSA-mandated schemes, and government welfare programmes by resource persons advocates Sum V. Darang, Kani Nada Maling and Taying Nega.

Tanii Supun Dukun president Hage Khoda Shalla and APSLSA member secretary Yomge Ado also spoke.

More than 300 people, including GBs, members of APWWS, Apatani Women Association of Ziro, SHG members and general public attended the programme, which was organized in collaboration with the Lower Subansiri District Legal Services Authority and the district administration.