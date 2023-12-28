BRO ADG inspects ongoing works under Project Brahmank

ITANAGAR, 27 Dec: Border Road Organization (BRO) additional director general (ADG-East) Praveen Kumar Hanumant Singh visited the worksites of Project Brahmank in Upper Siang district to assess the progress of various ongoing projects.

During the visit, Singh accompanied by Project Brahmank director (works) Col. Vishal Jaitly, inspected all the EPC works of Ditte-Dimme-Migging road in Upper Siang district.

The ADGBR gave emphasis on timely completion of projects, ensuring quality of works.

He also interacted with personnel involved in these projects.

The BRO ADG left for Aalo in West Siang district on Tuesday.