Cleanliness drive organized at Mechukha town

MECHUKHA, 27 Dec: A cleanliness drive under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 was organized by the tourism department in the town area here in Shi Yomi district on Wednesday.

District tourism officer Rita Yorung appealed to the residents of Mechukha town to use dustbins and segregate dry and wet garbage. She urged the residents to organize cleaning drives every month.

She also briefed the people about the potential of Mechukha to become one of the major tourism destinations in the country.

Mechukha-based 20thBn ITBP deputy commandant Prakash Bhusan Jha along with officers and jawans of the force also participated in the cleaning drive.

The cleanliness drive was organized in collaboration with homestay operators, hoteliers, shopkeepers, Mechukha Eco Tourism and Conservation Society, department of UD & housing and the 20th BN ITBP. (DIPR)