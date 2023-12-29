Veer Bal Diwas observed

PASIGHAT, 28 Dec: Veer Bal Diwas (VBD) was observed at the DC’s conference hall here in East Siang district on Thursday with distribution of prizes to 32 students by DC Tayi Taggu as part of various pre-event competitions held earlier under the VBD.

ICDS DD M Gao in her address informed that, last year, on 9 January, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared that 26 December would be observed as Veer Bal Diwas in remembrance of the Sikh guru’s sons’ martyrdom.

She informed that drawing, singing, essay writing, recitation, and poetry writing competitions had been conducted for the students of various schools of East Siang district, in collaboration with the school education department, “as per the activities suggested by the union women & child development ministry.”

The DC in his address highlighted the courage shown by Guru Gobind Singh’s sons Fateh Singh and Zorawar Singh, and advised the students to “show courage and dedication to achieve your goals.”

Besides members of the district-level committee on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme, teachers and students participated in the programme. (DIPRO)