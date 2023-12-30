APIC implements hybrid mode of e-filing appeals

ITANAGAR, 29 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) on Friday successfully implemented the hybrid mode of hearing and e-filing of appeals and complaints, a senior official said.

From now, the links for availing the option of hybrid mode of hearing will be published in the daily cause list, APIC Registrar Taro Mize said.

He revealed that the provision for e-filing of appeals and complaints is available on the APIC website apic.arunachal.gov.in.

Mize appealed to all stakeholders, public information officers and litigants to avail the services.

In October, the Supreme Court had set 31 December as the deadline for information commissions across the country to provide facility of e-filing of complaints and appeals. (PTI)