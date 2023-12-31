Balek-Sibo Korong bridge inaugurated

[Mingkeng Osik]

PASIGHAT, 30 Dec: Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong inaugurated a double-lane steel arch bridge over the Sibo Korong river, along with a road linking Sibo, Mongku, Roing, Balek, Rasam, Tigro and Gune villages, here on Saturday.

Congratulating the villagers and the PWD (the construction agency), Moyong iterated the significance of the bridge in the long run in terms of development of the areas.

East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, who was present on the occasion, praised the whole team involved in the construction of the bridge and expressed appreciation for “the efforts of the monitoring committee for the completion of the bridge, despite the hindrances caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

PWD Executive Engineer Tani Taki informed that the total cost of the project was approximately Rs 13 crore, including the road work.

“The construction of the project began in 2019 and was supposed to be completed within two years, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he informed.

“The bridge has a weight carrying capacity of 70 tons, and its life expectancy is about 200 years,” Taki added.