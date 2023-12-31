Donyi Polo Day celebrated in E/Siang, Assam

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 31 Dec: The members of the Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang in East Siang district and Assam’s Jonai subdivision celebrated Donyi Polo Day at their respective ganggings (places of worship) on Sunday.

The Donyi Polo devotees here observed the day at the Pasighat central gangging, the Lamrung gangging (GTC) and the Pasighat bazaar ganggings with a daylong programme.

Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong and former minister Bosiram Siram visited different ganggings in Pasighat area and greeted the devotees on the special day.

In Ngorlung, GB Tayang Gao hoisted the Donyi Polo flag. Marking the occasion, the GB donated a plot of land for the construction/shifting of the old gangging to a new location in Ngorlung- Ralung village.

Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, and Ruksin ZPM Aruni Jamoh, among others, attended the celebration.

Reports of celebration of the day were received also from Yagrung, Bilat, Sille-Oyan, Ruksin and Mebo circles.