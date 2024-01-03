CoSAAP reiterates demand for old pension scheme

ITANAGAR, 2 Dec: The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has reiterated its appeal to the state government for early fulfillment of its demand for scrapping the new pension scheme (NPS) and restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS) to secure the welfare of the state government employees and their family members.

In a press release, the CoSAAP informed that it had submitted a representation in this regard to the chief minister in October, 2023.

“The chief minister heard patiently about the briefing of CoSAAP and assured suitable action in due course of time,” the release said.

Meanwhile, the COSAAP exhorted its employees to improve their work culture.

“Let us take pledge to be the true partner in the growth and developmental process by eliminating corrupt practices and rededicating ourselves in discharging duties and improving work culture,” the release said.

It said that the government employees are “the first and last agents” in the implementation of the policies and programmes of the government.